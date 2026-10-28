October Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Drama
Oct 28, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for dramas!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 21 popular dramas, using big data collected from September 8 to October 8.

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,743,329. High-ranking phrases in the drama’s keyword analysis included “Song Kang” and “Lee Jun Young,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “grow,” “understand,” and “comfort.” The show’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 93.55 percent positive reactions.

Love on the Menu” rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 5,600,003 for October.

Meanwhile, “The Ordinary Jackpot” took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,770,699 for the month.

“Flex x Cop 2” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,406,911, while “Our Happy Days” rounded out the top five with a score of 3,242,791.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

  1. “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”
  2. “Love on the Menu”
  3. “The Ordinary Jackpot”
  4. “Flex x Cop 2”
  5. “Our Happy Days”
  6. Mommy to Mi Mi
  7. A Bona Fide Killer
  8. “The Scandal”
  9. Family Register
  10. “A Trap Called Desire”
  11. “A Love Other Than Yours”
  12. New Recruit 4: Sabotage
  13. The Affair Was Just the Beginning
  14. “Mousetrap”
  15. Dive into You
  16. “Fly High Butterfly”
  17. “The Early Spring”
  18. “Take Charge of My Heart”
  19. “Love in Disguise”
  20. “OK! Let’s Get Divorced”

Binge-watch all of “The Ordinary Jackpot” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or catch up on “Love on the Menu” here:

Watch Now

And start watching “Mommy to Mi Mi” below!

Watch Now

A Bona Fide Killer
A Love Other Than Yours
a trap called desire
Dive into You
Family Register
Flex x Cop 2
Fly High Butterfly
Four Hands Two Sonatas
Lee Jun Young
Love in Disguise
Love on the Menu
Mommy to Mi Mi
Mousetrap
New Recruit 4: Sabotage
OK Let's Get Divorced
Our Happy Days
Song Kang
Take Charge of My Heart
The Affair Was Just the Beginning
the early spring
The Ordinary Jackpot
The Scandal

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