October Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for dramas!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 21 popular dramas, using big data collected from September 8 to October 8.
“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,743,329. High-ranking phrases in the drama’s keyword analysis included “Song Kang” and “Lee Jun Young,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “grow,” “understand,” and “comfort.” The show’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 93.55 percent positive reactions.
“Love on the Menu” rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 5,600,003 for October.
Meanwhile, “The Ordinary Jackpot” took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,770,699 for the month.
“Flex x Cop 2” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,406,911, while “Our Happy Days” rounded out the top five with a score of 3,242,791.
Check out the top 20 for this month below!
- “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”
- “Love on the Menu”
- “The Ordinary Jackpot”
- “Flex x Cop 2”
- “Our Happy Days”
- “Mommy to Mi Mi”
- “A Bona Fide Killer”
- “The Scandal”
- “Family Register”
- “A Trap Called Desire”
- “A Love Other Than Yours”
- “New Recruit 4: Sabotage”
- “The Affair Was Just the Beginning”
- “Mousetrap”
- “Dive into You”
- “Fly High Butterfly”
- “The Early Spring”
- “Take Charge of My Heart”
- “Love in Disguise”
- “OK! Let’s Get Divorced”
Binge-watch all of “The Ordinary Jackpot” on Viki below:
Or catch up on “Love on the Menu” here:
And start watching “Mommy to Mi Mi” below!