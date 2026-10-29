Watch: Yook Sungjae Slips Into The Life Of Workaholic Park Min Young In New Drama 'Nine To Six' Teaser

SBS’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Nine to Six” has released its first teaser!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Ji Yi, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Seon Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

The newly released teaser captures romantic moments that arrive in the daily life of its workaholic heroine.

The teaser shows the competent Deputy Manager Kang Ji Yi going about her sharp, efficient work life. Her colleagues describe her as “very demanding,” but when she responds that she will “organize things by the manual,” her professional capability comes through.

Into Kang Ji Yi’s daily life comes Han Sun Woo, a younger man with a warm personality, who creates subtle chemistry between them. He offers her bread to show his interest and surprises her by asking if she knows that her eyes sparkle, drawing out her smile. He also boldly declares, “I will stay right by Deputy Manager Kang’s side.”

Elite General Manager Park Hyun Tae (Go Soo) joins the cast and adds a plot twist. He offers Kang Ji Yi a ride, saying, “Get in. I’ll take you there,” showing relaxed charisma. The teaser closes with Han Sun Woo holding an elevator door as Kang Ji Yi greets him with, “Good morning,” adding to the spark between the two.

Watch the full teaser below:

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract”:

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Also check out Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace”:

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