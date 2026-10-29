Joy, Kim Hyun Jin, Shin Hyun Soo, And Kang Na Eon Pose Side By Side In “One Of A Kind Romance” Poster

The upcoming drama “One of a Kind Romance” has unveiled a new poster!

Based on a webtoon, “One of a Kind Romance” follows Gong Yu Il (Red Velvet’s Joy), an ordinary woman on the job hunt who unexpectedly becomes the manager of Tak Mu I (Kim Hyun Jin), a top star hiding the emotional scars left by a stalking incident. The drama follows their romance as Gong Yu Il, who dreams of living an ordinary life, and Tak Mu I, who found the strength to keep going through a novel she wrote years ago, cross paths by chance and gradually develop a sweet and heartfelt relationship.

While Gong Yu Il and Tak Mu I’s romance is at the center of the story, the addition of star chef Kang Hee Soo (Shin Hyun Soo) and actress Joo Da Hong (Kang Na Eon) complicates the plot, setting the stage for a tangled love rectangle.

The newly released poster features the four leads standing shoulder to shoulder in a studio equipped with lighting and cameras. Tak Mu I exudes the confidence of a star in his 19th year since debut with a composed gaze and striking physique. Kang Hee Soo and Joo Da Hong also strike poses that reflect their individual personalities. Meanwhile, Gong Yu Il, the only one among the four who is not a public figure, wears an awkward smile and holds a book as a prop, hinting at her past aspirations of becoming a writer.

The production team said, “The journey of Gong Yu Il and Tak Mu I as they become increasingly significant to one another, along with the heart-fluttering moments when Kang Hee Soo and Joo Da Hong become entangled with the two, is sure to stir a soft, gentle excitement in viewers’ hearts as all four characters express their feelings with sincerity and openness.”

Consisting of 12 episodes, “One of a Kind Romance” is slated to premiere on November 9.

In the meantime, watch Joy in her drama “The One and Only” below:

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And watch Kim Hyun Jin in “IDOL I” below:

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