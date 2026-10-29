“New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” Announces Release Date With First Looks

The upcoming film “New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” has unveiled its first stills featuring the cast!

“New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” follows a group of recruits who are admitted to a military hospital dreaming of a sweet respite, only to encounter horrifying rumors about the hospital they believed was paradise and set out to uncover its secrets. The film is an adaptation of the hit series “New Recruit,” which has won over audiences across multiple seasons with its realistic portrayal of military life.

The newly released stills capture the familiar recruits—Park Min Seok (Kim Min Ho), Choi Il Gu (Nam Tae Woo), Kang Chan Seok (Lee Jung Hyun), Kim Dong Woo (Jang Sung Bum), Im Da Hye (Jeon Seung Hoon), Choi Byeong Nam (Kim Hee Soo), and Seong Yun Mo (Kim Hyun Gyu)—sharing lighthearted moments at the military hospital, alongside glimpses of the mysterious atmosphere surrounding the newly introduced characters.

In one still, the recruits gather in patient gowns and point in unison at something as if they have discovered something unexpected. The image hints at the unpredictable events that will unfold at the military hospital while raising expectations for the group’s signature chemistry, honed over years of working together.

In contrast, the mysterious soldier Yoo Jae Hoon (Ryu Kyung Soo) stands alone and gazes out the window, creating a chilling and somber atmosphere that hints at the secrets he is hiding.

Meanwhile, nurse officer Yu Jeong Yeon (TWICE’s Jeongyeon) appears neat and composed at the military hospital, hinting at the role she will play in the suspicious events to come.

“New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” is set to hit theaters on December 30.

While waiting, binge-watch “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” with subtitles:

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Also check out Season 3 below:

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