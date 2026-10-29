Yoo Yeon Seok And Seo Hyun Jin Are Drawn To Each Other In “The Perfect Lie”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie” has teased sweet moments between Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin before things take a turn!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) enjoy a perfect date after their first meeting. However, an unexpected incident later draws them into a situation that leads them to suspect and turn against each other. At the heart of the story is the premise that one of them is lying. Their first encounter, growing attraction, and subsequent dates are therefore expected to play an important role in helping viewers follow the story’s progression.

The newly released stills capture Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun’s first time meeting. The two face each other on a beach as waves roll in. Min Joon Ho smiles as he offers Kang Ji Sun a canned coffee while Kang Ji Sun, fresh from surfing, gazes at him affectionately. The stills also highlights her character’s hobby of surfing.

Above all, the heart-fluttering atmosphere between the two catches the eye. Their mutual attraction unfolds so naturally that the scene evokes a moment from a romantic drama. However, the contrast between the warmth of their first date and the fierce confrontation that follows raises questions about what incident will turn them against each other.

The production team said the premiere will chronicle the two protagonists’ story in sequence, from their first encounter and growing attraction to their seemingly perfect date and the events that follow. The team also asked viewers to look forward to Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin’s nuanced portrayals of the characters’ emotional shifts, which are expected to draw viewers deeper into the story.

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin in “Dr. Romantic” below:

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