Nam Ji Hyun Mistakes Kim Jae Yeong’s Father For A Dissatisfied Customer In “Make Me Tingle”

“Make Me Tingle” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episodes!

“Make Me Tingle” is a chaotic romantic comedy starring Nam Ji Hyun as Gong Yeon Su, a woman who believes in love but has never truly figured out what it means for her, and Kim Jae Yeong as Dokgo Dal, a sex-toy startup CEO who opens up a whole new world for her.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Gong Yeon Su and Dokgo Dal first met at a blind date arranged by their families. The two later crossed paths again as a marketer and an advertiser. They found themselves in another predicament when their families caught them together while Dokgo Dal was driving Gong Yeon Su home. Their elders began pressuring Dokgo Dal to formally introduce himself to the family and pushing him toward marriage.

To help Gong Yeon Su, who was struggling under the pressure to get married, Dokgo Dal visited her family’s residence. He deliberately behaved in ways that would displease the elders, putting an end to the marriage talk and allowing Gong Yeon Su to finally breathe.

However, this time, Dokgo Dal’s father Dokgo Young Hoon (Choi Jin Ho), emerges as a new variable. Dokgo Young Hoon visits the adult product startup to see his son but encounters Gong Yeon Su before meeting Dokgo Dal.

Gong Yeon Su, who doesn’t know who Dokgo Young Hoon really is, mistakes his displeased facial expression, stemming from his disapproval of his son’s business, for the reaction of a customer dissatisfied with a product. Determined to resolve the customer’s complaint, she enthusiastically launches into an explanation of the adult products. Dokgo Young Hoon, caught completely off guard, struggles to hide his embarrassment as he listens to the product presentation.

Having set out to help Dokgo Dal, Gong Yeon Su ends up making a major blunder in front of his father instead. Viewers are curious to see how she will react when she discovers Dokgo Young Hoon’s true identity. Dokgo Dal’s response upon learning about his father’s unexpected encounter with Gong Yeon Su is another point of interest.

Episodes 7 and 8 of “Make Me Tingle” will be released on October 29 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on “Make Me Tingle” below:

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