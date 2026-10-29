Sung Hoon And Oh Se Young Wind Up In A Contract Relationship In New Drama “What A Boss Wants”

MBN’s upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” has teased the chemistry between Sung Hoon and Oh Se Young!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama starring Sung Hoon as Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find a mysterious woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Oh Se Young as Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Sung Hoon plays Kwon Do Hyuk, a perfectionist who places absolute trust in data and logic. He has no empathy and judges every situation solely through reason, showing no interest in other people. Despite being a coolheaded man with wealth and ability, he carries the pain of losing his mother and a deep sense of loneliness.

Kwon Do Hyuk has a strained relationship with his father Kwon Tae Woong (Park Jung Hak). Their conflict deepens when Do Hyuk is tasked with running a struggling entertainment company at his father’s insistence. To portray the emotional wounds hidden behind Do Hyuk’s indifferent demeanor, Sung Hoon approached the character’s inner self from the perspective of a child who throws tantrums.

Oh Se Young plays Lee Eun Chae, a woman whose positive energy brightens the lives of those around her. While presenting herself as a job seeker, Lee Eun Chae leads a double life as Soo, the vocalist of the indie band India Red. Although she has lied to her family by claiming to have landed a job at a major corporation, she finds happiness performing onstage and singing every Wednesday night.

Oh Se Young identified “innocence” and “lovability” as the character’s defining charms. She also prepared for the role by rehearsing with the band and practicing singing to capture the character’s free-spirited nature.

Kwon Do Hyuk and Lee Eun Chae have opposite personalities and tastes, leading them to clash from their very first meeting and develop a bickering relationship. However, an unexpected turn of events leads them to enter into a three-month relationship contract, gradually changing each other’s daily lives.

“What a Boss Wants” is set to premiere on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

Check out the teasers for “What a Boss Wants” below:

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