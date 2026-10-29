Claudia Kim Is A Princess Who Has Shut Herself Off From The World In New Drama “Sacred Jewel”

Upcoming drama “Sacred Jewel” has shared the first look at Claudia Kim’s character!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in the year 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of a sacred relic—the Avalokitesvara Bead, believed to hold divine power to protect the nation—and a princess who seeks to save them.

Claudia Kim plays Princess Wang Hee, the emperor’s youngest daughter. Wang Hee is a woman who has closed her heart to the world because of the pain of a political marriage and personal loss. With her cold personality and indifference to others’ opinions, she spends her days in boredom at Gyeonghwa Palace until she meets Baek Gyeol (Ahn Bo Hyun), a young military commander full of passion and innocence, and falls in love with him.

“Sacred Jewel” is slated to premiere in December. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Claudia Kim in her drama “Chimera” with subtitles on Viki below:

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