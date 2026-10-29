ILLIT's Wonhee And Iroha To Limit Movement At Upcoming Event Due To Injury

ILLIT members Wonhee and Iroha will limit their movements during the group’s upcoming scheduled acitvity.

On October 29, ILLIT’s agency BELIFT LAB shared a statement about the members’ health conditions and upcoming scheduled activities through Weverse and social media.

Read the agency’s full statement below:



Hello, this is BELIFT LAB.



We would like to update you on the upcoming schedule of Wonhee and Iroha of ILLIT.



Wonhee and Iroha have been receiving treatment for recent ankle injuries sustained during their activities and are currently in the process of recovering.

They will participate in today’s performance at the Yonsei University festival with partial adjustments to their formations and choreography as needed, taking their conditions and the outdoor stage environment into consideration.



We ask for the generous understanding of everyone who has been looking forward to the performance.

We will do our best to support the artists’ recovery so that they can continue their activities safely and in good health.



Thank you.