4 Times 'Dive Into You' Episodes 9-10 Had Us Screaming

With only two episodes left of “Dive Into You,” the thrill is reaching new heights as the truth about Yang Jun Mo’s (Kang Hyung Suk) sinister nature comes to light. As Yoon Ha Na (Kim Ji Yeon) and Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk) race against time to save Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham), every revelation brings new twists, unexpected turns, and plenty of reasons to scream at the screen. From Lee Hyeong Won’s (Kim Han Yeong) much-needed redemption arc to Jung Woo Jae making some seriously questionable decisions, episodes 9 and 10 had us on the edge of our seats.

Here are four moments from “Dive into You” episodes 9 and 10 that had us screaming at the screen!

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Jung Woo Jae befriending Lee Hyeong Won

While Lee Hyeong Won was declared public enemy No. 1 after being revealed as the person who attacked Jung Woo Jae in the original timeline, the audience had slowly started falling for him over the past few episodes, especially because of his chemistry with Yoon Ha Ru. After his backstory came to light, revealing that he was an orphan who had simply been trying his best to succeed in judo, the audience began seeing him in a different light. However, the dread remained, as we knew that a character we had genuinely started to like would soon turn into the villain of the story once again. But that was before the latest episode!

In episode 8 of “Dive Into You,” it is revealed that the man in black who threw the camcorder to the ground in front of Yoon Ha Na and Jung Woo Jae was not Lee Hyeong Won but Yang Jun Mo. This gave the audience hope that perhaps Lee Hyeong Won’s character is not doomed after all. Then, the best thing happens at the start of episode 9. After Yoon Ha Ru, who is currently occupying Yoon Ha Na’s body, asks Jung Woo Jae who the mystery screenwriter and director could be, wondering whether it might be Lee Hyeong Won, Jung Woo Jae reveals that Lee Hyeong Won would never do such a thing because the two men are friends. It turns out that Jung Woo Jae befriended Lee Hyeong Won in this timeline after the man-in-black incident and that they have stayed in touch ever since. Simply put, Lee Hyeong Won is no longer public enemy No. 1 and has finally gotten his redemption arc!

Seeing the life of a character who has been through hell change for the better, even indirectly, as a result of Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru’s efforts to save Jung Woo Jae is heartwarming. Credit goes not only to Jung Woo Jae for befriending Lee Hyeong Won but also to Yoon Ha Ru for believing in him and encouraging him to continue pursuing judo.

Yoon Ha Na getting in the car with Yang Jun Mo

So, let’s get this straight. At the start of episode 9, when the twins are in the present, they discover that Yang Jun Mo is the real stalker targeting Yoon Ha Na. He is also the person who stole their camcorder and has been trying to get to Yoon Ha Na this entire time. They uncover all of this after stealing Yang Jun Mo’s bag and reading the digital diary entries on his laptop. However, since Yang Jun Mo never uses Yoon Ha Na’s name in his entries and instead refers to her as “my little canary,” the diary entries alone cannot be used as evidence against him in court. So, after another attempted murder by Yang Jun Mo, the twins travel back in time once again by jumping into the back of the car with the camcorder.

Now, they have returned to the late 2010s, when Yang Jun Mo writes a new film and insists that Yoon Ha Na play the female lead. In the previous timeline, Yoon Ha Na accepted the role, which ultimately led to her breakup with Jung Woo Jae. However, in this timeline, she knows that Yang Jun Mo is the murderer, so she decides to abandon her acting career altogether and rejects the script, telling him to hire a more popular actress instead. Everything seems to be going well until Yang Jun Mo asks Yoon Ha Na to get into his car, and she actually complies?

The audience’s only question after watching this scene and screaming at the screen was, why would you willingly get into a car with a man you are 100% sure is your stalker and wants to kill you? Not only that, but Yang Jun Mo actually goes berserk and drives recklessly at the end. But moments later he claims that he was not in his right mind, and Yoon Ha Na accepts his explanation? This could have been the perfect opportunity to get the man arrested or, at the very least, file for a restraining order, right?

Lee Hyeong Won getting injured

Lee Hyeong Won just cannot catch a break! In the original timeline, it seems that Yang Jun Mo hired him to kill Yoon Ha Na. However, after seeing Jung Woo Jae, the man he believed was responsible for the end of his judo career, Lee Hyeong Won attacks him and kills him. Similarly, in the following timeline, it seems that Yang Jun Mo hires Lee Hyeong Won again to kill Yoon Ha Na, but Jung Woo Jae ends up dying in the crossfire.

In the current timeline, however, Lee Hyeong Won and Jung Woo Jae have become friends, so it was obvious that Yang Jun Mo would no longer be able to exploit Lee Hyeong Won’s previous animosity toward Jung Woo Jae. However, just when the audience lets its guard down, the worst thing happens to Lee Hyeong Won.

Yoon Ha Ru tells Jung Woo Jae about Yang Jun Mo’s “fast and furious” incident with Yoon Ha Na in the car, prompting Jung Woo Jae to ask Lee Hyeong Won to visit the twins’ house and check on Yoon Ha Na. Unfortunately, Lee Hyeong Won ends up being attacked by a man who was likely hired by Yang Jun Mo.

All we can do now is hope that this injury does not end Lee Hyeong Won’s judo career because, first, his entire future depends on it, and second, he was only trying to help his friend. He should not be punished for being a good friend!

Jung Woo Jae following exactly what Yang Jun Mo tells him

There are times when Jung Woo Jae is the most intelligent person in the room, but episode 10 of “Dive Into You” is definitely not one of them.

To recap, Jung Woo Jae was already suspicious of Yang Jun Mo in the previous timeline, when he accidentally read his diary and found the entries creepy. In the current timeline, he is once again aware of Yang Jun Mo’s disturbing obsession with Yoon Ha Na and wants to protect her. However, after Yang Jun Mo tells him about the time-traveling camcorder and reveals that Yoon Ha Na gave up her acting career to save his life, Jung Woo Jae does exactly what Yang Jun Mo indirectly wants him to do: he destroys the Yoon twins’ camcorder.

This is by far the most infuriating and frustrating thing that has happened in the entire series. Why would a male lead take advice from the antagonist and ruin the female lead’s plan? The least Jung Woo Jae could have done was talk to Yoon Ha Na about the entire time travel situation and try to work together with her to fix everything.

With finale week upon us, it will be interesting to see how Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru plan to save Jung Woo Jae now that the camcorder is completely broken. Will the twins find another way to change his fate, or has Jung Woo Jae’s future been sealed?

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN.

Currently watching: “Dive into You” and “Love in Disguise.”

Looking forward to: “The Substitute,” “The Whimsical Return,” and “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.”