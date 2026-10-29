THE BOYZ’s Younghoon, WJSN’s Luda, And Kim Dong Jun Are Connected Across 200 Years By Wifi In “Love And Wifi In The Palace”

THE BOYZ’s Younghoon, WJSN’s Luda, and Kim Dong Jun’s new film “Love and Wifi in the Palace” has unveiled its first poster!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Love and Wifi in the Palace” is a time-crossing romantic comedy about Tae Pung, a webtoon artist who finds himself giving romance advice to So Hyang, a court lady from the Joseon era who dreams of becoming a royal concubine.

Younghoon plays Tae Pung, a modern-day webtoon artist who has never been in a relationship. Through a mysterious mother-of-pearl-inlaid chest inherited from his mother, he becomes connected to So Hyang, a court lady living 200 years in the past. Luda plays So Hyang, who discovers a mysterious Wi-Fi signal inside the palace, while Kim Dong Jun stars as Yi Hwi, a cold-hearted king of Joseon.

The poster recreates the composition of the original webtoon cover. Against a backdrop featuring the traditional palace alongside modern N Seoul Tower, So Hyang holds a smartphone, Tae Poong carries a tablet pen, and Yi Hwi appears in a red royal robe. The image hints at the relationships between the three characters—who live in different eras—as well as the film’s fantastical premise.

“Love and Wifi in the Palace” will premiere on December 2. Stay tuned!

Watch Younghoon in “One the Woman” below!

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And watch Kim Dong Jun in “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” here:

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