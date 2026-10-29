Son Suk Ku And Nagayama Eita’s Opposing Detective Styles Complicate Their Partnership In “The Blue Road”

Netflix’s upcoming series “The Blue Road” has released new character stills ahead of its premiere!

Helmed by director Han Jun Hee of the “D.P.” series and the film “Coin Locker Girl,” “The Blue Road” is a new drama about two detectives tracking a series of murders that occur across Korea and Japan.

Son Suk Ku plays Kim Seok, a detective from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, while Nagayama Eita plays Inose, a detective from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

The new stills highlight the contrasting charms of the two detectives. Kim Seok is a relentless detective who refuses to back down even in the face of orders from his superiors or barriers between countries. In the stills, Kim Seok is examining a firearm and exudes a cool, composed demeanor with his emotionless gaze.

Son Suk Ku described his character, saying, “He seems like someone who is unshakable on the outside, but he suffers because of the turmoil within him and tries to overcome it.”

Meanwhile, Inose pursues cases with a rougher, more explosive energy. One still shows him subduing someone in a Tokyo alley as bystanders applaud him. Once his instincts kick in, he tackles cases head-on, relying on his passion and strong determination to track down criminals.

Nagayama Eita described Inose as “a character who is more passionate than anyone when it comes to a case and confronts challenges until the very end with a strong determination to catch the culprit.”

As the two detectives pursue the truth, they must navigate a complicated partnership marked by both collaboration and conflict.

“The Blue Road” will be released on November 20.

In the meantime, watch Son Suk Ku in “Troll Factory” on Viki below:

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And watch Nagayama Eita in “Even if You Don’t Do It” below:

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