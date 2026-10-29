Park Hae Soo Is The Levelheaded Leader And Pillar Of A Killer Organization In New Film “Tristes Tropiques”

The upcoming film “Tristes Tropiques” has unveiled the first look at Park Hae Soo’s character!

“Tristes Tropiques” follows members of a killer organization of the same name who grew up like brothers under their master. After his death, the members vow bloody revenge as suspicions begin to grow among them.

Park Hae Soo plays Jang, the eldest member of the killer organization Tristes Tropiques, founded by the Master (Kim Myung Min). As the leader of the group and its spiritual pillar, Jang has built up its power over the years. Following the Master’s sudden death, Jang remains levelheaded amid the rapidly shifting power dynamics. However, he struggles with a deep sense of responsibility toward the brothers with whom he has shared life-and-death situations for years, as well as the unavoidable suspicions that threaten to tear them apart.

Reflecting on the unique filming environment in which the characters communicate in different languages, Park Hae Soo shared, “Communication was difficult at first, but as time went on, I had the fascinating experience of connecting with others on a deeper emotional level through the nuances of their words and their attitudes.”

He also spoke fondly of his co-stars Lee Sin Young, who plays Lu, and Austin Lin, who plays Rain, saying, “Although we worked together for only a short time, I felt the deep camaraderie that develops among soldiers during boot camp. They may be younger than me, but I’m truly grateful to them for being so mature and holding their own on set.”

Park Hae Soo added, “‘Tristes Tropiques’ is a tragic noir that goes beyond action, bringing intense emotions between the characters and a powerful drama to life,” raising anticipation for the film.

“Tristes Tropiques” will premiere in theaters on November 25.

While waiting, watch Park Hae Soo in “The Scarecrow”:

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