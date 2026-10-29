Veteran Actor Choi Bool Am Passes Away

Choi Bool Am has passed away at the age of 87.

Zero Camp, a non-profit organization the actor was chairman of, confirmed that he passed away while receiving hospital treatment on October 29 at approximately 10:30 p.m. KST. Choi Bool Am’s health deteriorated after herniated disc surgery this past March, and he had been focusing on hospital treatment over the last several months.

Choi Bool Am first debuted as a stage actor in 1959 with “Hamlet,” and he received much love through the long-running dramas “Chief Inspector” and “Country Diaries” as well as the documentary series “Korean Cuisine and Dining.” He also starred in dramas including “Princess Hours,” “Gourmet,” “Glorious Day,” and more throughout his career of over 60 years.

May Choi Bool Am rest in peace.

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