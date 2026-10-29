RESCENE's Agency Warns Against Impersonation Fraud

RESCENE’s agency has issued a warning against impersonation fraud by an individual pretending to be a company employee.

On October 29, THE MUZE Entertainment released the following statement:

Hello. This is THE MUZE Entertainment.

We are making an announcement because we have received multiple reports of instances of THE MUZE Entertainment employees being impersonated.

We have confirmed that there have recently been situations where [an impersonator] introduced themselves as belonging to THE MUZE Entertainment’s management support team, then contacted multiple paper manufacturing companies to make monetary demands and unjust gains.

The individual in question is not employed at our company and has no relation whatsoever to our company. Our employees only use official email accounts (@themuze.kr) for work, and in no situation whatsoever do they make monetary demands.

We hope that you will keep this in mind and avoid suffering damages due to impersonation.

We are currently in the process of taking legal measures against the individual in question, including pressing charges. If you have received a similar request, please do not respond, and we ask that you immediately report it to the police or relevant authorities.

Thank you.