Watch: Kim Woo Bin Develops A Superpower After An Accident In 'GIFT' Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “GIFT” has released a new teaser!

Based on a popular webtoon, “GIFT” is a sports drama starring Kim Woo Bin as Jung Min Yong, a former professional baseball pitching coach. After an unexpected accident leads him to gain a special ability, Jung Min Yong winds up becoming the head coach for the high school team ranked last in the nation.

The new teaser begins by introducing Jung Min Yong, a coach whose life is changed forever when he gains a superpower after a car accident. He declares in voice-over, “The Jung Min Yong you knew is dead. From now on, I’m going to try living properly, too.”

Suddenly, Jung Min Yong is able to instantly see a person’s innate baseball talent and potential for growth with just one glance. While he is initially shocked to see something floating over players’ heads that no one else can see, he soon gets used to his new ability as he boasts, “Because now, I can see all the right answers. And in just one second at that.”

As others wonder out loud what Jung Min Yong is looking at, he says confidently, “I’m telling you, look forward to it. Because we’re about to properly show you our skills.”

Check out the new teaser below!

“GIFT” will premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki below:

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