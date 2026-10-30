Park Jinyoung And Lee Moo Saeng Face Off Over Kim You Jung In '100 Days Of Deception'

Get ready for a tense confrontation between Park Jinyoung and Lee Moo Saeng on “100 Days of Deception”!

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong, a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “100 Days of Deception,” Lee Ga Kyeong fell into deep shock and sorrow after seeing Geum Seok Joong (Kam Woo Sung) shot and killed by Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu). Although she tried to pretend that she was fine, Sato Hideo walked her home out of concern, and he stayed behind to watch her before ultimately asking, “Are you okay?”

Overwhelmed with emotion, Lee Ga Kyeong gave up on lying as she burst into tears and admitted, “No, I’m not okay.” After Lee Ga Kyeong was honest with him for the first time, Sato Hideo didn’t hide his feelings either, and he embraced her as she broke down sobbing.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Sato Hideo and Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng) sit across from one another and share a drink in Lee Ga Kyeong’s absence. Although he is surprised by Sato Hideo’s sudden late-night visit, Yoo Philip coolly hides his nerves and wariness behind a seemingly relaxed demeanor. Meanwhile, despite being displeased by the “inappropriate” relationship between Lee Ga Kyeong and Yoo Philip, Sato Hideo remains formal and polite.

However, by the time the bottle is nearly empty, both men begin to lose their composure as the alcohol chips away at their guarded masks. As they grow more intoxicated, a tense battle of nerves unfolds between the two of them.

The drama’s production team teased, “As we reach the midpoint of the drama this week with Episodes 7 and 8, both the tension and the heart-fluttering romance will escalate. Above all, please keep an eye on the evolving emotions of Lee Ga Kyeong and Sato Hideo, who have finally begun to see one another’s true feelings amidst a growing web of lies and suspicion.”

To find out what transpires between Sato Hideo and Yoo Philip, catch the next episode of “100 Days of Deception” on October 31 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Jinyoung’s film “Hi-Five” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Moo Saeng in “The Plot” below:

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