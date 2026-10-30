EXO's Suho, Park Hee Soon, Ra Mi Ran, And Han Ji Eun Confirmed For New Film

Upcoming film “Father’s Secret” (literal translation) has officially announced its starring cast!

“Father’s Secret” is an action movie that tells the story of Tae Sung, a young man living an ordinary life, who suddenly gets caught up in an unexpected incident after discovering a secret his father has kept hidden. Gradually, he begins to learn the truth surrounding his family.

Suho will star as Tae Sung, while Park Hee Soon will play his father Gi Soo, a seemingly ordinary head of the household who is secretly hiding an unusual past.

Ra Mi Ran will play Tae Sung’s mother Sun Hee, who protects her family while running a small shop, and Han Ji Eun will play Jin Seo, a figure who stands at the center of the story. The film will also feature a special appearance by Park Myung Hoon.

In what marks his first feature-length screenplay, “Father’s Secret” will be both helmed and written by “Beautiful Days” director Yun Jero.

“Father’s Secret” will begin filming in November and is currently scheduled to be released next year.

In the meantime, watch Park Hee Soon in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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Or binge-watch Suho’s drama “Missing Crown Prince” below:

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And check out Ra Mi Ran’s film “Hi-Five” below!

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