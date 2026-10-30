Sung Hoon And CNBLUE's Lee Jung Shin Are Polar-Opposite Male Leads In 'What A Boss Wants'

Oh Se Young will face an impossible decision between male leads Sung Hoon and CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin in MBN’s upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants”!

Based on the web novel of the same name, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama starring Sung Hoon as Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find a mysterious woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Oh Se Young as Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Sung Hoon and Lee Jung Shin will star as Kwon Do Hyuk and Moon Tae Kyung, two very different men with polar-opposite charms.

Kwon Do Hyuk, the cool-headed CEO of OYES Entertainment, is a perfectionist who refuses to tolerate even the slightest of errors. With a faint smile that stands in contrast to his cold gaze and commanding presence, Kwon Do Hyuk is certain to steal viewers’ hearts.

Meanwhile, Moon Tae Kyung is a talented pediatrician who is not only great at his job but is also warm and caring to boot.

Due to his friendly personality and thoughtful nature, Moon Tae Kyung is the most popular man at his hospital. His sunny smile and gentle vibe give him an entirely different charm from the aloof Kwon Do Hyuk.

Between the prickly Kwon Do Hyuk and the dependable Moon Tae Kyung, which male lead will manage to steal Lee Eun Chae’s heart? To find out, catch the premiere of “What A Boss Wants” on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST! The drama will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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