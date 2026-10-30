Krystal, Lee Si Eon, And Tae Won Seok Join Forces To Help Kim Ji Yeon And Jang Se Hyuk Make Final Counterattack In 'Dive Into You'

Krystal, Lee Si Eon, and Tae Won Seok—the leads of the “Player” series—will make a special appearance in the final week’s broadcast of “Dive to You”!

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance drama starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After traveling back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Spoilers

In the drama, siblings Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru are striving to save their first love and best friend Jung Woo Jae, moving back and forth between past and present. However, they squandered their final time-slip opportunity because of the schemes of Yang Jun Mo (Kang Hyung Seok), the stalker behind all of this tragedy, so the events can no longer be reversed.

Amid this situation, Krystal, Lee Si Eon, and Tae Won Seok are set to appear as top intelligence agents who help the siblings, becoming a strong source of support. Their involvement in the operation to counter Yang Jun Mo, who has committed a range of wrongdoings from wiretapping to physical threats, is raising viewers’ anticipation.

In particular, the three previously worked together with director So Jae Hyun on the “Player” series, so this special appearance adds excitement for fantastic teamwork once again.

The second to final episode of “Dive into You” airs on October 31 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

Catch up on all of previous episodes of “Dive into You” below:

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Or watch the trio in “The Player 2: Master of Swindlers”:

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