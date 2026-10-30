Kim Ji Won Performs High-Risk Surgery As Everyone Watches In 'Doctor X'

Kim Ji Won will show nerves of steel on the next episode of “Doctor X”!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, SBS’s “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Doctor X,” Gye Soo Jung volunteered to operate on Oh Sang Beom (Ha Sung Kwang), a patient that all surgeons had been avoiding due to the surgery’s extremely low success rate and the intense nationwide public interest in the case. She also noticed something unusual on his CT scan, leading her to wonder aloud, “What on earth happened that day?”

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Gye Soo Jung carefully performs the high-risk surgery in front of not only the hospital staff but also an audience of outsiders. Despite the literal life-or-death stakes and extreme tension of the situation, Gye Soo Jung remains calm and unshaken, placing all of her focus entirely in her fingertips.

As Gye Soo Jung operates, hospital director Boo Seung Kwon (Son Hyun Joo) and veteran doctors with decades of combined experience look on with bated breath, unable to tear their eyes away from the surgery taking place. Will Gye Soo Jung be able to prove everyone’s doubts wrong and save the patient?

To find out if the surgery is a success, catch the next episode of “Doctor X” on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Son Hyun Joo in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki below:

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And watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” below:

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