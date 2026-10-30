Jang Nara And Kim Hye Yoon Boast Confidence In Poster For New Drama 'Good Partner 2'

The upcoming drama “Good Partner 2” has unveiled a new poster featuring Jang Nara and Kim Hye Yoon!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.”

Jang Nara returns as Cha Eun Kyung, the head attorney at Rebom Law Firm, the country’s only firm specializing in divorce, which has the meaning of “spring again.” Cha Eun Kyung works to find the best solution that turns divorce from an ending into a new beginning for her clients, and as head attorney, she is looking for a true partner to lead Rebom alongside her.

Kim Hye Yoon plays Kang Hye Sung, a fifth-year associate attorney who always wins her cases and dreams of becoming a divorce specialist. While building a reputation in the local legal community through her passion and sense of responsibility, she ends up facing off against the legend Cha Eun Kyung in a divorce case.

The newly released poster captures the relationship between Cha Eun Kyung and Kang Hye Sung, who are growing into “good partners.” The two walk out of divorce court and a trial that decides turning points in people’s lives with unmistakable confidence.

Cha Eun Kyung’s cool, charismatic presence and Kang Hye Sung’s relaxed smile suggest the satisfying teamwork of two seasoned lawyers. The added tagline, “The worst divorce deserves the best partner,” raises curiosity about the decisive, cathartic performances that will bring “spring” back to their clients.

The production team remarked, “Cha Eun Kyung and Kang Hye Sung, who have different strengths, will add to each other’s synergy, and at times offer each other new courage, as they grow into good partners. This process will bring thrilling catharsis and empathy.” They added, “Jang Nara and Kim Hye Yoon’s performances and their chemistry, which will complete a satisfying divorce drama, are also worth looking forward to.”

“Good Partner 2” will premiere on November 20 as the follow-up to “Doctor X.” Stay tuned!

Until then, binge-watch the first season with subtitles below:

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Or check out Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner”:

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