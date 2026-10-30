aespa's 'Dirty Work' Becomes Their 10th MV To Hit 100 Million Views

aespa has hit the 100 million mark with yet another music video!

On October 30 at approximately 3:17 p.m. KST, aespa’s music video for “Dirty Work” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube—making it their tenth music video to do so after “Black Mamba,” “Next Level,” “Savage,” “Girls,” “Dreams Come True,” “Spicy,” “Drama,” “Supernova,” and “Armageddon.”

aespa originally released the music video for “Dirty Work” on June 27, 2025 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over one year, four months, and three days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to aespa!

Watch the music video for “Dirty Work” again below: