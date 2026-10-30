Yoo Yeon Seok And Seo Hyun Jin Go On A Romantic First Date In 'The Perfect Lie'

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie” has shared a new glimpse of tonight’s premiere!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman goffer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

In the drama’s first episode, Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) are immediately attracted to one another when they first meet. Things between them start out on a promising note, with the two seemingly hitting it off on a “perfect” first date, before their budding romance takes an unexpectedly dark turn.

Newly released stills from the upcoming episode capture Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun’s first date. As they sit across from one another at a restaurant with a scenic view, there is palpable romantic tension between them as they gaze into each other’s eyes.

However, immediately after this promising date, Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun wind up locked in a bitter fight as they make opposing claims about the same incident.

“The first episode will show Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun’s ‘perfect first date,’ which becomes the starting point of everything to come,” said the drama’s production team. “As this scene is extremely important to the plot, Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin meticulously discussed every little detail throughout filming, without missing a single thing.”

They went on to add, “If you pay close attention to the two leads’ every action and line of dialogue [in this scene], you’ll be able to feel a stronger impact as the story progresses.”

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, check out Yoo Yeon Seok’s latest drama “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

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And watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

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