Baekhyun Establishes New Company + CBX To Promote Through It

Baekhyun has established a new company, with CBX (Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin) expected to carry out future activities through the agency.

On October 30, media outlet Biz Hankook reported that Baekhyun had established a new agency called B.ON Entertainment (official English spelling yet to be confirmed), with himself listed as its CEO. The company reportedly relocated its registered headquarters on October 22 as it began preparing to set up office space. An individual who previously handled management duties at CBX’s former agency has also reportedly joined the new company, raising speculation that the trio may be preparing to establish an independent base for their activities.

According to the report, B.ON Entertainment was founded on September 18, three days after the court granted CBX’s request for a preliminary injunction suspending the validity of their exclusive contracts with INB100. The company initially registered Baekhyun’s residence as its headquarters before relocating to a new address approximately one month later.

In response to the report, a representative of B.ON Entertainment stated, “Although no specific contracts have been signed yet, it is true that CBX will be working together through the company. They cannot receive payments for small-scale events and other activities into their personal bank accounts, and there are also tax considerations, so we first established a corporation.” The representative added, “I think concrete plans for activities through B.ON Entertainment will likely begin sometime after March next year.”

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