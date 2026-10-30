Watch: Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, And More Welcome New Team Member Jisung Who Is Overflowing With Passion In 'Crash 2' Teaser

ENA’s upcoming drama “Crash 2” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

“Crash 2” is the second installment of the hit 2024 drama “Crash,” which made history as the first Korean drama to focus on traffic crime investigations. The series follows the Traffic Crime Investigation (T.C.I.) team as they relentlessly pursue criminals on the road.

The main teaser shows the team’s intense chases as they track down the villains. Cha Yeon Ho (Lee Min Ki) says, “From the moment he sat in the passenger seat that day, he was bound to die,” hinting at a deliberately planned murder. Min So Hee (Kwak Sun Young) shouting, “T.C.I gets its own office!” shows the everyday hardships that persist even after the team’s promotion to a regional investigation unit.

The newly joined characters are also drawing attention. Rookie officer Ji Dae Se (Jisung), who is overflowing with enthusiasm, appears with unpredictable moves. Even T.C.I team members marvel at Ji Dae Se, saying “He’s crazier than I thought.”

Watch the full teaser below:

The main poster features the full T.C.I lineup, including Cha Yeon Ho and Min So Hee, along with Jung Chae Man (Heo Sung Tae), Woo Dong Ki (Lee Ho Chul), Eo Hyun Kyung (Moon Hee), and Ji Dae Se.

“Crash 2” will premiere on November 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Min Ki in “Face Me” below:

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Also check out Jisung on “ALL or NOTHING”:

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