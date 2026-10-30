KiiiKiii’s Jiyu To Perform Seated At Today’s Event Following Foot Injury

KiiiKiii’s Jiyu will perform while seated and minimize her movements at today’s scheduled event following a recent foot injury.

On October 30, STARSHIP Entertainment released the following official statement:

Hello, this is STARSHIP Entertainment. KiiiKiii member Jiyu recently visited a hospital due to a foot injury. Although the injury does not significantly interfere with her daily activities, a medical professional has advised her to avoid movements that put strain on her foot for the time being to ensure a full recovery. Taking into consideration Jiyu’s strong desire to participate in her scheduled activities, she will perform while seated in a chair and minimize movement during today’s scheduled event. We kindly ask for fans’ understanding, as this decision was made with the artist’s health as our top priority. We will do our utmost to support Jiyu’s recovery. Thank you.

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