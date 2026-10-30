THE BOYZ’s Younghoon Falls For WJSN’s Luda While Helping Her Win Kim Dong Jun’s Heart In “Love And Wifi In The Palace”

The upcoming film “Love and Wifi in the Palace” has released new stills ahead of its premiere!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Love and Wifi in the Palace” is a time-crossing romantic comedy about Tae Pung (THE BOYZ’s Younghoon), a webtoon artist who finds himself giving romance advice to So Hyang (WJSN’s Luda), a court lady from the Joseon era who dreams of becoming a royal concubine.

A lifelong single, Tae Pung unexpectedly becomes connected through his smartphone to So Hyang, who lives 200 years in the past. After hearing about her desire to become a royal concubine, Tae Pung draws on his limited knowledge of romance to coach her on how to win the heart of Yi Hwi (Kim Dong Jun), the cold and levelheaded king of Joseon.

Following Tae Pung’s advice, So Hyang boldly approaches the king, who gradually finds himself drawn to her unpredictable charm. Meanwhile, as Tae Pung continues helping her pursue romance, he begins developing feelings for her himself, setting the stage for an unusual love triangle that spans 200 years.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into the relationships between the three characters. In one image, So Hyang, dressed in traditional hanbok, sits face-to-face with Tae Pung, who wears modern casual clothes, in a Joseon palace courtyard. Their contrasting outfits highlight the unusual connection between two people from different eras.

Other stills show Tae Pung holding a traditional accessory on a modern street, while So Hyang is seen holding a cup of coffee and wearing wireless earbuds against a backdrop of azalea flowers.

Another still captures King Yi Hwi seated regally in his royal robe, while a separate image shows So Hyang in his arms after an unexpected incident, their eyes meeting in a moment filled with romantic possibility.

Additional images show Tae Pung sitting alone in thought on the wooden veranda of a traditional Korean house and Yi Hwi and So Hyang gazing at each other along a wooded path. A wall in Tae Pung’s studio is also covered with pencil sketches of So Hyang, hinting at his growing feelings for her.

“Love and Wifi in the Palace” will premiere on December 2. Stay tuned!

Watch Younghoon in “One the Woman” below!

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And watch Kim Dong Jun in “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” here:

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