Kwak Sun Young Gets Back Behind The Wheel To Hunt Down Ruthless Criminals In “Crash 2”

“Crash 2” has unveiled the first stills of Kwak Sun Young in character!

“Crash 2” is the second installment of the hit 2024 drama “Crash,” which made history as the first Korean drama to focus on traffic crime investigations. The series follows the Traffic Crime Investigation (T.C.I.) team as they relentlessly pursue criminals on the road.

In “Crash 2,” the T.C.I. team from Namgang Police Station evolves into a regional investigative unit under the National Office of Investigation, taking on traffic crime cases nationwide. The team faces increasingly sophisticated and powerful criminals behind violent traffic offenses.

Kwak Sun Young reprises her role as T.C.I. team leader Min So Hee, the team’s fearless action specialist who never backs down from even the most dangerous criminals. Armed with fierce determination and formidable martial arts skills, she is always ready to take control of any situation.

In the newly released stills, Min So Hee’s piercing gaze captures her commanding presence and unwavering resolve. However, she also appears visibly startled when confronted with increasingly cunning and brutal criminals. As traffic crimes become more sophisticated and unpredictable with advances in technology, curiosity is growing about the new threats Min So Hee will face and how she will bring the perpetrators to justice.

In the final still, Min So Hee is back behind the wheel, ready to unleash her driving skills and put an end to the villains’ reckless rampages. With advanced technology turning vehicles into deadly weapons, anticipation is high for her thrilling pursuit of these dangerous criminals and her no-holds-barred approach to bringing them to justice.

Ahead of the season’s premiere, Kwak Sun Young shared her excitement about returning, saying, “I’m incredibly happy and excited.” Describing her character, she explained, “Min So Hee is an intriguing character in whom both ‘soft on the outside, strong on the inside’ and ‘strong on the outside, soft on the inside’ qualities coexist. She has an ability to spot injustice before even thinking about enforcing justice, as well as a warm heart and compassion for others.”

Kwak Sun Young also revealed that she had made a bold change to her appearance for Season 2. “I cut my hair dramatically, leaving behind the long hairstyle from Season 1,” she said. “I’ll be making a lighter entrance with shorter hair, so please look forward to a sharper Min So Hee.”

As for what sets Season 2 apart, she pointed to “a larger scale than Season 1, the stronger presence and appeal of the T.C.I. team and the people of Namgang Police Station, and the twists brought by new characters.”

She added, “The lovable, chaotic charm unique to the T.C.I. team has also become even more cohesive and solid with the addition of its youngest member, Ji Dae Se (NCT’s Jisung).”

“Crash 2” will premiere on November 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kwak Sun Young in “The Scarecrow” on Viki:

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