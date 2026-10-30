Lee Yi Dam Is Secretly Kang Hoon's Comedy Trio's Biggest Fan In “Happy Anding”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Happy Anding” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians who have spent 10 years struggling to make a name for themselves. After encountering a mysterious woman, they set out to find new paths forward.

The newly released stills capture the first meeting between the comedy trio Asura and Go Eun Young (Lee Yi Dam). Asura members Kang Tae Gu (Kang Hoon), Kim Nam Il (Cho Hyun Chul), and Han Jun Seo (Kim Jung Jin) gather at the café where Go Eun Young works for an idea meeting. In the stills, Go Eun Young remains completely unfazed by Kang Tae Gu’s impromptu performance, while he looks flustered and Kim Nam Il bursts into laughter.

Asura is a trio of comedians who have spent the past 10 years struggling to make a name for themselves while remaining passionate about making people laugh. Their awkward yet comical first encounter with Go Eun Young, who rarely lets her true feelings show, raises curiosity about how their relationship will develop.

But Go Eun Young has a surprising secret: She is actually Asura’s devoted number one fan. When watching the trio perform on stage, she can barely contain her excitement.

Other stills show her quietly watching Kang Tae Gu as he works on new material, hinting at a special connection between the two.

Asura has also been a source of comfort and strength for Go Eun Young, who has long kept herself isolated from the world. The drama will follow how these four come to support one another and find new hope as they face the future together.

“Happy Anding” will premiere on November 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kang Hoon in “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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Also watch Lee Yi Dam in “The Queen Who Crowns” below:

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