Cha Kang Yoon, Bae Hyeon Seong, And Park Yoon Ho Turn Against Each Other In A Dangerous Deal In “The Substitute”

Upcoming series “The Substitute” has unveiled new stills capturing the uneasy tension among its three main characters.

“The Substitute” is a crime thriller about three young men whose conflicting desires and personal struggles lead them toward an irreversible crime on the day of the college entrance exam. At the center is a top-ranking student from a low-income family who attends a prestigious private high school on a special scholarship and is forced to take the exam on behalf of a blackmailer who knows his secret.

In the newly released stills, Nam Jae Yeop (Bae Hyeon Seong), Kang Geon Tae (Cha Kang Yoon), and Joo Hee Dong (Park Yoon Ho) appear to be ordinary high school students enjoying a game of basketball together.

However, other images capture the three with serious expressions and a palpable sense of tension, hinting at a rift between the once-close friends.

Curiosity is growing over how a one-day deal, forged through the leverage of each other’s secrets, will change their relationship. With each of the three harboring their own desires and personal struggles, the choices they make under extreme circumstances will set the stage for a tense story filled with betrayal and unexpected twists.

Bae Hyeon Seong praised his co-stars’ performances, saying, “Even from the script reading, each of our characters stood out clearly. Cha Kang Yoon did a great job portraying Geon Tae’s upright and strong-willed nature, while Park Yoon Ho impressed me with his emotional portrayal of Hee Dong. It was fun working with actors who each have their own distinct charms.”

Cha Kang Yoon also shared his appreciation for his co-stars, saying, “Because both actors brought Nam Jae Yeop and Joo Hee Dong to life so well, I think Geon Tae was able to feel at ease in the drama. As an older colleague and senior actor, Bae Hyeon Seong was good at picking up on Geon Tae’s emotional state. Park Yoon Ho also has a personality similar to Hee Dong’s in real life, so when we were acting, I found myself calling him Hee Dong instead of Yoon Ho.”

Park Yoon Ho added, “Although Bae Hyeon Seong and I play friends in the drama, he was a dependable senior on set. Cha Kang Yoon is also the same age as me in real life, so we had fun working together, and I learned a lot from him.”

“The Substitute” is set to premiere on November 23.

In the meantime, watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice” below:

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Also watch Cha Kang Yoon in “The Art of Negotiation” on Viki:

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