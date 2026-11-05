6 Music-Filled K-Dramas That Hit The Right Notes

Music adds another layer of emotion to K-dramas, especially when it comes to romance, friendship, and chasing your dreams. Whether it’s the beautiful piano pieces in a romance drama or a group of friends finding their passion through music, these stories have a way of pulling you in. Here are some music K-dramas to add to your watchlist!

1. “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”

At an arts high school, three young musicians navigate music, rivalry, and complicated feelings. Piano prodigy Kang Pio (Song Kang) faces a new rival when Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young), a talented pianist who gave up music, joins the school. Meanwhile, viola student Hong Jae In (Jang Gyuri), who has admired Pio since childhood, grows closer to him as their lives become intertwined.

The drama puts classical music at the center of the story, showing the pressure that comes with being a talented young musician and the sacrifices it takes to succeed. Song Kang and Lee Jun Young are also exciting to watch as they bring their characters’ musical rivalry to life. Their different approaches to playing the piano make their performances even more interesting as they challenge each other and push themselves to become better musicians.

Chae Song Ah (Park Eun Bin) is a university student who works very hard to become a violinist. Unfortunately, there are various obstacles in the way that prevent her from attaining her dreams. She meets Park Joon Young (Kim Min Jae), who is a famous pianist and out of her league, yet he takes a strong liking to Song Ah, and the two engage in a sweet romance.

The classical music is one of the best parts of this drama, with beautiful piano and violin performances that reflect what the characters are going through. Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae do a great job portraying two musicians who are passionate about music but struggle with the pressure and expectations that come with it. Their love for music and their growing feelings for each other make this a touching drama that will stay with you.

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After mysteriously traveling to the past through a strange music shop, high school student Eun Gyeol (Ryeoun) meets a group of young musicians and forms the band Watermelon Sugar. As friendships and first loves begin to grow, he also discovers unexpected connections that could change his future forever.

“Twinkling Watermelon” is a great watch if you love coming-of-age stories with music at the heart of them. The band’s performances are so much fun to watch, and the drama does a great job of showing how music can bring people together, even when they come from completely different backgrounds. Add in the time travel, first love, and emotional family moments, and you have a story that will make you laugh and cry while rooting for the characters.

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4. “Hospital Playlist”

Cho Jung Seok, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myeung, and Jeon Mi Do star in “Hospital Playlist” as a group of five doctors who have been friends since medical school. The five of them all work at the same hospital, Yulje Medical Center. The story follows their friendship as well as the romance and patients that they deal with day to day. They also happen to form a band together.

One of the best parts of “Hospital Playlist” is watching the five friends come together to make music despite their busy lives as doctors. Their band practices are fun to watch, and the songs they perform often tie into what’s happening in their personal lives. The cast also does a great job making their friendship feel natural, so you’ll find yourself looking forward to every band session as much as the stories unfolding at the hospital.

5. “The Sound of Magic”

Yoon Ah Yi (Choi Sung Eun) is a high school student struggling to support herself and her younger sister after being abandoned by her parents, all while competing for the top spot in her class against Na Il Deung (Hwang In Youp). When she meets magician Lee Eul (Ji Chang Wook) at an abandoned amusement park, he introduces her to a world of magic that offers hope during the hardest time in her life. The three leads bring warmth to the story, making it easy to become invested in their journeys from the very first episode.

What makes this drama stand out is its musical approach to storytelling, with songs and performances that bring out the characters’ emotions and struggles. Ji Chang Wook is especially captivating as the mysterious magician, and the music adds a touch of magic to an otherwise heartbreaking story about growing up, facing reality, and holding on to your dreams.

6. “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol”

Goo Ra Ra (Go Ara) has been playing piano against her own wishes almost her entire life. When she’s finally given the chance to quit, she does so immediately and invests all her time into doing things she couldn’t do before. When she’s left at the alter and her father passes away, Ra Ra has nowhere to go. She ends up in a small village outside of the city and meets Sun Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook). He ends up lending her money and takes her under his wing.

Ra Ra’s journey of falling back in love with the piano is one of the sweetest parts of this drama. After spending most of her life playing because she had to, she finally gets to rediscover music on her own terms and realizes how much joy it can bring her and the people around her. Go Ara and Lee Jae Wook also make a charming pair, and their romance adds another reason to keep watching.

binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!