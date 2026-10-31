BTS's j-hope's 'MONA LISA' MV Surpasses 100 Million Views

BTS’s j-hope has hit the 100 million mark with another music video on YouTube!

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, on October 31 at approximately 5:50 a.m. KST, j-hope’s music video for his digital single “MONA LISA” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

j-hope originally released the music video for “MONA LISA” on March 21, 2025 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over one year, seven months, and nine days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to j-hope!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “MONA LISA” again below:

Watch j-hope in BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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