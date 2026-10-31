'The Perfect Lie' Premieres To Quiet Ratings As 'Doctor X' Remains No. 1

MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” has joined the weekend ratings fray against some stiff competition!

On October 30, Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin’s new drama “The Perfect Lie” premiered in the same time slot as SBS’s ratings juggernaut “Doctor X.” According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “The Perfect Lie” scored an average nationwide rating of 1.9 percent.

Meanwhile, despite seeing a modest decrease in viewership, “Doctor X” still remained the most-watched show of the entire week. The hit medical drama kicked off the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 16.5 percent, marking a dip of 3 full percentage points from the 19.5 percent achieved by its previous episode last week.

Watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “The Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

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And check out Seo Hyun Jin’s drama “Love Me” below:

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