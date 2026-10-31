Lee Sang Yi To Reunite With Ahn Eun Jin Through Cameo In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

Lee Sang Yi will be making a special cameo in KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours”!

On October 31, the drama’s production team announced, “Lee Sang Yi will be appearing in Episode 13, which airs today.”

Lee Sang Yi wound up making a special appearance in “A Love Other Than Yours” because of his friendship with Ahn Eun Jin, who was in the same class with him at the Korea National University of Arts.

A behind-the-scenes photo from the drama set captures the former college classmates posing playfully for the camera together, offering a cute glimpse of their close bond.

Meanwhile, newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode show Ahn Eun Jin’s character Lee Mi Do sitting across from Lee Sang Yi and calmly listening to him speak.

The contrast between their expressions piques curiosity as to what they might be discussing—and what kind of role Lee Sang Yi will play in the drama.

To catch Lee Sang Yi’s cameo, tune in to the next episode of “A Love Other Than Yours” on October 31 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Lee Sang Yi in “A Bona Fide Killer” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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