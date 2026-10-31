Kim You Jung And Park Jinyoung Go For Drinks After Work In '100 Days Of Deception'

Is romance finally blossoming between Kim You Jung and Park Jinyoung in “100 Days of Deception”?

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

At the end of the previous episode of “100 Days of Deception,” Lee Ga Kyeong and Sato Hideo shared a tearful embrace in the rain. When Lee Ga Kyeong fell into deep shock and sorrow after Geum Seok Joong (Kam Woo Sung) was shot and killed by Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu), a worried Sato Hideo escorted her home and asked her if she was okay. In response, Lee Ga Kyeong candidly admitted that she wasn’t before breaking down sobbing in his arms.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture Lee Ga Kyeong and Sato Hideo spending time alone together after work for the first time. As they walk side by side on the street at night, there is a subtle romantic vibe that makes the outing feel like a date.

After the two arrive at a swanky bar, Lee Ga Kyeong tries her sip of beer with a delighted expression as Sato Hideo watches her in amusement.

Later, however, the atmosphere shifts, and there is palpable tension between them as they gaze deeply into one another’s eyes. Lee Ga Kyeong’s cheeks have turned rosy from the alcohol, while Sato Hideo looks serious as he speaks without a smile.

“In Episode 7, which airs today, Sato Hideo will open up to Lee Ga Kyeong about his own story for the first time,” said the drama’s production team. “Please pay attention to the changes in Lee Ga Kyeong and Sato Hideo, who have suddenly set aside their lies and suspicions to share their sincere feelings and grow closer by revealing their pasts, which are similar despite appearing different.”

The next episode of “100 Days of Deception” will air on October 31 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in the 10th-anniversary special “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn” on Viki below:

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And watch Park Jinyoung in his drama “The Witch” below:

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