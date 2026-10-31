Yoo Yeon Seok And Seo Hyun Jin Share A Fateful First Kiss In 'The Perfect Lie'

MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” has revealed new glimpses of the fateful night that changed Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin’s lives.

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

Spoilers

In the first episode of the drama, Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin)’s first date started out promising. After enjoying a perfect meal together at a restaurant, Min Joon Ho stopped by Kang Ji Sun’s home to seek shelter from the pouring rain. However, the two of them disagreed about what happened next: Min Joon Ho claims that everything was consensual, while Kang Ji Sun insists that it wasn’t.

Newly released stills from the drama capture the kiss that was briefly revealed at the end of the first episode. Sitting side by side on Kang Ji Sun’s sofa, the two of them gaze into each other’s eyes from up close before eventually sharing a cautious kiss.

The drama’s production team commented, “In Episode 2, Min Joon Ho and Kang Si Jun make polar-opposite site claims about the same memory, kicking off a fierce battle between the two of them. Min Min Joon Ho appears thoughtful and friendly but is actually cold; Kang Ji Sun seems warm but is actually sensitive. The characters’ dualities will also serve to confuse viewers even further.”

They went on, “As the story progresses, the emotions felt by each character will also grow in intensity. The powerful focus, acting skills, and presence of actors Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin will also shine even more. Viewers will become so deeply immersed in the drama that they won’t be able to tear their eyes away. Please give it lots of interest and anticipation.”

The second episode of “The Perfect Lie” will air on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

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And watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

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