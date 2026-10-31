Yoo Yeon Seok And Seo Hyun Jin Undergo Lie Detector Tests In 'The Perfect Lie'

What really happened between Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin on that fateful night in “The Perfect Lie”? On the next episode of the drama, the police will do everything they can to find out.

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) are questioned by the police in an interrogation room after she accuses him of sexual assault. Because their versions of the same event are so different, it appears that one of them must be lying—and yet neither of them shows any sign of backing down.

Later, Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun undergo polygraph tests as part of the investigation.

The drama’s production tea remarked, “In Episode 2, Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun undergo detector tests.As the two of them are making polar-opposite claims about the same memory. Meanwhile, the lie detector test scene is certain to deliver suspense for viewers.”

They went on to add, “We ask that you give lots of interest and anticipation to the deep and passionate acting of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who are portraying the change in their characters’ psychological states.”

To find out the results of the polygraph tests, catch the second episode of “The Perfect Lie” on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

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And watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

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