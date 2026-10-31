Watch: Kim Rae Won Resolves To Win In 'Fullcount' Teaser

SBS’s “Fullcount” has released a new teaser!

“Fullcount” is a sports drama that depicts the fierce battle for survival among those who risk everything in a cutthroat baseball world filled with schemes and power struggles, all in pursuit of the coveted position of professional baseball manager.

Kim Rae Won plays Hwang Jin Ho, the acting manager of the popular team Stars, which is on the brink of missing the postseason. Hwang Jin Ho, the team’s battery coach, was once a backup catcher who earned recognition for his coaching abilities. However, he has remained an outsider within the organization because of Stars’ insular culture, which favors homegrown talent. After taking on the acting manager position, a poisoned chalice, he finds himself caught in a fierce storm of internal conflict.

The newly released teaser depicts the tumultuous highs and lows of fall baseball. Hwang Jin Ho states, “Yes, I was a second-rate player. But why can’t it be me?” hinting at the opposition he faces as coach. He continues, “I’m going to do whatever it takes to win.”

Watch the teaser below!

The series follows the legacy of “Stove League,” the 2019 hit that sparked a baseball craze among television audiences, with a story that captures both the fierce competition on the field and the calculated mind games and power struggles in the dugout.

“Fullcount” is slated to premiere February 2027.

While you wait, watch Kim Rae Won in “Doctors”:

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