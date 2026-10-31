Kim Ji Yeon And Park Seo Ham Reunite In Present Time In 'Dive Into You'

“Dive into You” has released new stills ahead of tonight’s episodes!

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance drama starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After traveling back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Spoilers

Previously, Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru attempted to time travel for the last time with the 2017 video recorded in the camcorder. However, stalker Yang Jun Mo (Kang Hyung Suk), who knew that the twins were from the future, used Jung Woo Jae to break the camcorder, suddenly putting a halt to their time travel.

Traveling back to present time without warning, Yoon Ha Na opened her eyes on set of Yang Jun Mo’s project, which used Jung Woo Jae’s love story as its main subject. With Yang Jun Mo as the director, Yoon Ha Na partakes in the film with lead actor Jung Woo Jae.

Furthermore, although Jung Woo Jae felt something was off with Yang Jun Mo’s script in his past life, this time, he appears to be filming without any issues. Another still shows Yoon Ha Na rushing to check the script with a serious expression.

To find out what happens, stay tuned to the next episode of “Dive into You,” which will air on October 31 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Catch up with “Dive into You” below:

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