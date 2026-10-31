Kim Ji Won Sets Out To Save A Child Patient In 'Doctor X'

Kim Ji Won will rescue her next patient in “Doctor X”!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, SBS’s “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Gye Soo Jung will be saving a child patient. The newly released stills depict Gye Soo Jung with a child patient. Needing collaborative treatment from general surgery and neurosurgery, the 10-year-old pediatric cancer patient is at risk of her difficult surgery being postponed due to the medical gap.

Despite the opposition, Gye Soo Jung declares that she will perform the surgery alone. Putting the patient’s life foremost in a near-impossible situation, Gye Soo Jung showcases her unwavering gaze as a “medical dark hero.”

The newly released stills depict Gye Soo Jung looking lost and surprised as a young child suddenly hugs her. As she gently stoops down to the child’s eye level, the child hugs her tightly, creating a warm moment. However, Gye Soo Jung hesitates to hug the child back, showcasing a complicated gaze.

The upcoming episode will also delve into Gye Soo Jung’s past, immersing viewers further into the drama.

The next episode of “Doctor X” will air on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” below:

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