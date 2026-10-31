Ahn Hyo Seop And Chang Ryul Trade Barbs On Set Of Cooking Competition In 'Final Table'

Get ready for sparks to fly between Ahn Hyo Seop and Chang Ryul on “Final Table”!

JTBC’s “Final Table” is a new drama that tells the story of talented Korean chefs from around the world who gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Spoilers

In the drama’s upcoming third episode, culinary prodigy Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop) and perfectionist chef Cha Woo Jin (Chang Ryul) face off on the set of “The Table: Final Table.” Notably, the two chefs intentionally provoke one another even before the show begins.

The bad blood between Kang Han and Cha Woo Jin started at a past international culinary competition, where Kang Han took first place and Cha Woo Jin came in second. Kang Han stirs Cha Woo Jin’s competitive streak by bringing up his past victory, but Cha Woo Jin remains confident that he will win this time around.

Meanwhile, Seon Jung Won (Jung Eugene) also learns about this past connection between the two rivals.

The third episode of “Final Table” will air on October 31 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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And watch Chang Ryul in “Love Me” below:

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