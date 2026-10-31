Kim Ji Yeon And Park Seo Ham Give Off Long-Term Couple Vibes In 'Dive Into You'

“Dive into You” has previewed romantic moments between Kim Ji Yeon and Park Seo Ham!

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance drama starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After traveling back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of “Dive into You,” Yoon Ha Na and Jung Woo Jae will showcase heart-fluttering moments in the present timeline, highlighting their steadfast love.

Previously, Yoon Ha Na and Jung Woo Jae confessed to each other but when returning to the present time, Yoon Ha Na and Jung Woo Jae had already broken up nine years ago and become like strangers, delivering shock.

However, with the latest time slip, Yoon Ha Na was pulled back into present time when stalker Yang Jun Mo (Kang Hyung Suk) used Jung Woo Jae to break the camcorder and stop the time traveling.

The newly released stills depict Yoon Ha Na and Jung Woo Jae being affectionate with each other while living under the same roof. Yoon Ha Na smiles happily at Jung Woo Jae, while Jung Woo Jae stays reliably by her side. The two create a heart-fluttering atmosphere like a long-term couple, raising questions about Yoon Ha Na and Jung Woo Jae’s present life together.

The next episode of “Dive into You” will air on October 31 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

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