Hong Seung Hee Tears Up In Front Of Jung Yong Hwa In 'Oh! My Guard'

“Oh! My Guard” has previewed a change in Jung Yong Hwa and Hong Seung Hee’s relationship!

“Oh! My Guard” is a romance drama that tells the unpredictable love story of Uhm Tae Bong (CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa), an A-list actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

Spoilers

The newly released stills depict Oh Hae Ra, who was once lively with her resolve to protect Uhm Tae Bong, appearing to be near tears and about to collapse. Looking concerned, Uhm Tae Bong grabs onto Oh Hae Ra. The preview teaser also showcased Uhm Tae Bong yelling, “Pull yourself together, Cha Hong Doo,” raising tension.

The production team shared, “In episode 3, Uhm Tae Bong and Oh Hae Ra, who bickered every time they met and ran into endless incidents, will face an unexpected situation. Please keep watch to see the unprecedented bold romance and its buildup as Oh Hae Ra, who always reacted confidently even at Uhm Tae Bong’s ill-treatment, suddenly tears up in front of him and how this situation will change Uhm Tae Bong.”

The next episode of “Oh! My Guard” will air on October 31 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Yong Hwa in “Sell Your Haunted House” on Viki:

Watch Now

And watch Hong Seung Hee in “The Moon” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)