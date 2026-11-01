'100 Days Of Deception' And 'Final Table' Earn Their Highest Saturday Ratings Yet

Both “100 Days of Deception” and “Final Table” hit new Saturday highs last night!

On October 31, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” achieved its highest viewership ratings yet for a Saturday (when its ratings have generally been lower compared to Sundays). According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 7.2 percent, making it the most-watched cable show of any kind to air on Saturday.

JTBC’s new drama “Final Table” also earned its highest Saturday ratings yet with its third episode, which scored a nationwide average of 2.2 percent.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “Doctor X” continued its reign as the most-watched program of Saturday overall with an average nationwide rating of 15.6 percent.

MBC’s new series “The Perfect Lie,” which airs in the same time slot as “Doctor X,” maintained its average nationwide rating of 1.9 percent for its second episode.

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours,” which has just one episode left in its run, fell to a new all-time low of 1.6 percent ahead of its series finale.

Channel A’s “Dive into You,” which also has just one episode left to go, dipped to a nationwide average of 0.1 percent for its penultimate episode.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” once again took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 14.7 percent.

Get ready for the finale of “Dive into You” by catching up on all the previous episodes on Viki below:

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Or watch “Love on the Menu” below:

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