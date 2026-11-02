4 Reasons To Watch Romantic, Second Chance J-Drama 'Welcome Back, First Love.'

Some love stories don’t have to last long to be very meaningful. In the middle of work life and adulthood, the sweet but extremely shy Yamane Shiori (Hayashi Meari) fatefully meets again the once rebellious Taguchi Ryosuke (Higuchi Kohei), the person who meant the most to her during her first year in high school. After 10 years apart, they now have the chance to fulfill their past teenage dreams, embarking on an endearing romance and opening their hearts to new but familiar feelings, bringing us a charming story. Here are some of the reasons why you shouldn’t miss the new J-drama “Welcome back, First love.”!

Warning: spoilers ahead.

1. An endearing friends-to-lovers story

There’s something quite unique in friends-to-lovers stories, especially when its characters are completely different from one another. While Shiori has a reserved and timid nature, Ryosuke is bold and nonchalant to the max. But as opposites attract, their friendship develops naturally when they meet during their first year in high school. Shiori’s sweet and unprejudiced personality easily melts down all of Ryosuke’s walls, making him unable to push away the only girl who can see past his fierce looks and sharp tongue.

Spending every break together, getting to know each other, and freely opening up, their short time together leaves a deep mark in their hearts, even after they abruptly separate. Fast forward 10 years, Shiori is still the same shy woman, but she has settled into a comfortable life. So, when she meets Ryosuke again, now a mature and professional man far from the unruly boy she remembered, the bond that they once shared rekindles with even more strength. Combining the emotional longing from the past, while holding all hope about the future, their story carries the innocence of their friendship and the intensity of their love.

2. The combination of teenage and adult life

The dynamism of this story is reflected in the way they show us both Shiori’s and Ryosuke’s adult lives as office workers and, in between, their days as teenagers. These parallels in certain special moments are very important because they show us how much things have changed, or not. Aside from the minor changes in hairstyles and wardrobe, what stands out the most is how much more mature they appear, both in their expressions and attitudes.

At the same time, that comparison allows us to see the importance each other holds in their memories, since they ultimately separated after Ryosuke transferred schools and cut all communication with Shiori. However, despite time and distance, they are still very much the same people, and their feelings remain the same as well. That makes the development of their relationship not feel rushed at all, despite the shortness of the episodes.

3. Funny but mature friendships

This might be a romance show, but it’s not all about romantic relationships; it also gives friendships great importance. For Shiori, her bond with her brother Yamane Nagisa (Fujibayashi Yasunari) and her budding friendship with her coworker Ohata Jun (Asakura Aki) are vital for her. At first, Jun appears as a cold and distant person, but she eventually shows her genuine concern for Shiori and, surprisingly, has a very cute and funny side.

On the other hand, we don’t know much about Ryosuke’s life after high school, but we get to know a bit thanks to his close friend Inooka Taiki (Endo Yuto). At first glance, Taiki seems like a bit of a weirdo but he sincerely appreciates and cares for Ryosuke as they’ve been each other’s support since college. These two people, Jun and Taiki, in their own special way, turn into essential support for the main leads, who, despite their strong feelings, are still too insecure in the topic of love.

4. A fresh and romantic vibe

Through its bright and cinematic scenes, this show gives off a very fresh vibe that makes you feel as warm as if you were in the middle of summer, enjoying the sunlight, and surrounded by the sound of cicadas chirping. In such a unique setting, it’s no surprise that a young love would be born. In a sense, it feels as if the innocence and brightness of Shiori and Ryosuke match their surroundings.

As they meet again, the fresh vibe remains, but it is enhanced with a shy and intense romance. Once they start dating, each person takes a step at a time to get closer, slowly but surely building their love story. This J-drama might not have the most complex of plots or overly dramatic plot twists, but the charm of its simplicity and ease is what makes it so worth watching. Don’t miss out on the chance to fall in love with this story and tune into “Welcome back, First love.” now!

Find “Welcome back, First love.” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Summer Vacation” and “Welcome Back, First Love”

Plans to watch: “Make Me Tingle“