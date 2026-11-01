Kim You Jung And Park Jinyoung Unexpectedly Spend The Night Together In '100 Days Of Deception'

Get ready for some significant developments in Kim You Jung and Park Jinyoung’s relationship in “100 Days of Deception”!

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “100 Days of Deception,” Lee Ga Kyeong and Kim Tae Woong went for drinks together after work. The two of them opened up about their mothers and their respective pasts, which turned out to be somewhat similar despite seeming quite different. After they candidly shared their stories with one another, Kim Tae Woong, who had been living as “Sato Hideo,” revealed his Korean name to Lee Ga Kyeong for the first time.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Kim Tae Woong and Lee Ga Kyeong unexpectedly wake up together at her house. Half-dressed, Kim Tae Woong looks around an empty room with disheveled hair and a wound on his lip.

Shortly afterwards, Lee Ga Kyeong arrives, and the air in the room turns awkward. Notably, Kim Tae Woong holds in his hand the pawn shop ticket that was inside the wallet Lee Ga Kyeong stole from him.

After that day, a subtle tension develops between Lee Ga Kyeong and Kim Tae Woong, even at the office where they work together every day. At one point, the two get close enough to feel each other’s breath, building anticipation for the changes that lie ahead in their relationship.

The drama’s production team teased, “The full story of this entirely unpredictable ‘one night together’ will be revealed [in tonight’s episode]. The morning-after scene of Lee Ga Kyeong, Kim Tae Woong, Yoo So Ran, and Yoo Philip all gathered together in one place will be entertaining.”

They went on to add, “Please also keep an eye on how long Lee Ga Kyeong will be able to keep up her lies within her changing relationship with Kim Tae Woong.”

The next episode of “100 Days of Deception” will air on November 1 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in “Dear X” on Viki below:

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And watch Park Jinyoung in “The Witch” below:

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