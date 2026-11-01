Park Seo Ham Travels Back In Time To Save Kim Ji Yeon In 'Dive Into You' Finale

Will Park Seo Ham be able to save Kim Ji Yeon in tonight’s finale of “Dive into You”?

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance drama starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After traveling back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Spoilers

Previously on “Dive into You,” Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru nervously returned to 2026 after using up all their opportunities for time travel. To their surprise and confusion, things were going strangely smoothly in the present day: Jung Woo Jae was still Yoon Ha Na’s boyfriend, and the persistent stalking she had once suffered had stopped entirely after 2017.

However, things suddenly took a shocking turn when Yoon Ha Na was attacked just as she finished filming a movie with Yang Jun Mo (Kang Hyung Suk).

In the upcoming final episode of the drama, it will be Jung Woo Jae and Yoon Ha Ru that travel to the past this time in order to save Yoon Ha Na. The same mysterious street vendor (ZO ZAZZ) that sold Yoon Ha Na the magical camcorder will reappear before the devastated two men.

Newly released stills from the finale show Jung Woo Jae holding the same camcorder that he himself destroyed in the past, piquing curiosity as to why the secondhand goods vendor has returned and where this magical camcorder will take the two friends. What decisions will Jung Woo Jae and Yoon Ha Ru make for Yoon Ha Na’s sake, and will they be able to break the tragic cycle and achieve a happy ending?

The final episode of “Dive into You” will air on November 1 at 10:30 p.m KST.

In the meantime, catch upon all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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