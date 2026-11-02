Park Hae Jin Is A Capable Lawyer And Savvy Businessman In 'Good Partner 2'

“Good Partner” is back with a new character!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.”

Newly joining the cast of Season 2 is Park Hae Jin, who transforms into Park Tae Soo, lead attorney of law firm Tae Soo who aims to be at the top of the legal divorce scene. Having built up his fame through his YouTube channel “Tae Soo by law” (literal translation), which boasts 200,000 subscribers, he is a lawyer with sharp business insight. Park Tae Soo will fiercely rival Cha Eun Kyung of Rebom as they aim to take the top position in the field of divorce.

The newly released stills captivate with Park Tae Soo’s presence. In one still, Park Tae Soo showcases a serious side as he consults a client. He draws people in with his confident nature and gentle smile, conveying a refined aura. Harboring the principle that lawyers are meant to service customers, Park Tae Soo believes that the client’s gain comes first above all. With his sharp gaze, he analyzes what his clients want to gain the greatest results.

Another still depicts Park Tae Soo in the courtroom. He’s a lawyer who boldly takes the offensive if it’s for victory and gain. Viewers are curious to find out how he will earn his client’s heart, lead law firm Tae Soo, and rival Cha Eun Kyung.

Park Hae Jin remarked, “I heard that Season 2 was being produced for a project I enjoyed watching, and I received a great offer while anticipating, so I readily accepted.” He continued, “There was pressure of being added as a new character in a project where Season 1 was a hit, but the character of Tae Soo is interesting, so I chose it thinking I can show a new side.”

The actor continued, “Park Tae Soo is the most practical character in ‘Good Partner 2.’ A lawyer is not only a judicial officer but also an entrepreneur, and Tae Soo also works as a YouTuber. He is a character who makes the right choices in a generation of self-promotion.”

Park Hae Jin further added, “Tae Soo is like a breathing hole which relieves tension amidst a flow that could become heavy. I seeked to portray a relatively light character, and I worked hard to portray a humane and comfortable side. His cute and playful nature will be Tae Soo’s charming point.”

“Good Partner 2” will premiere on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, binge-watch “Good Partner” below:

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Also watch Park Hae Jin in “Forest” on Viki:

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