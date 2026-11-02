Jin Young And Cho Yi Hyun Share Emotional Reunion After A Shocking Incident In “Summer Vacation”

“Summer Vacation” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Summer Vacation” is a teen romance drama starring Cho Yi Hyun as Kim Ha Yeon, an ordinary high school student who has a mysterious experience during her summer vacation before returning to reality. Jin Young stars as Jo Yu Gyeom, a boy the same age as her.

Spoilers

Previously on “Summer Vacation,” Kim Ha Yeon struggled to find her place at home and at school before being forced to move to the village of Upo. There, she met Jo Yu Gyeom and found herself drawn into a dreamlike romance that seemed guided by fate.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn when Sung Sae Ryung (Hong Ye Ji), Jo Yu Gyeom’s longtime girlfriend and the most powerful figure in the village, sensed the subtle tension between the two. A fierce physical altercation broke out between Sung Sae Ryeong and Kim Ha Yeon.

The confrontation culminated in a shocking incident that left Sung Sae Ryung bleeding and collapsed. In the final scene, Kim Ha Yeon’s terrified escape heightened the tension.

Meanwhile, the newly released stills capture the heartbreaking reunion between Jo Yu Gyeom and Kim Ha Yeon as they face each other in the middle of a reed field.

The production team said, “In episode 3, following the incident that rocked the village of Upo, an unpredictable crisis facing Kim Ha Yeon will intensify, deepening Jo Yu Gyeom’s emotional journey as he tries to prevent it. Stay tuned to see what kind of fate the two young people will forge as they reach out to save each other amid their precarious reality.”

The next episode of “Summer Vacation” airs on November 2.

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes below:

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